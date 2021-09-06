Money taken from register and other reports

Police received a report at 6:14 a.m. Friday of a person in a mask and snowsuit who reportedly stole all the money from the register at 116 Bridge Ave.

Man arrested after traffic stop

Police arrested Robert James Leonard, 35, for providing a false name, possession of a dangerous weapon by an ineligible person and a felony warrant after a traffic stop at 4:22 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Freeborn County Road 46 and 840th Avenue in Albert Lea.

Man taken to hospital for kerosene burns

A person was transported by Mayo One helicopter to Regions Hospital after reportedly receiving kerosene burns at 11:29 p.m. Saturday at 79503 298th St., Clarks Grove.

Catalytic converters stolen

Catalytic converters were reported taken off of vehicles at 4:23 p.m. Sunday at 77714 180th St., Albert Lea.

A catalytic converter was reported stolen off the bus for Good Samaritan Society at 7:21 a.m. Friday at 75507 240th St., Albert Lea.

2 arrested for drug possession

Deputies arrested Kim Sonya Durkos, 35, and Jordan Maurice Freeman, 29, for fifth-degree drug possession at 10:53 p.m. Sunday at 79503 298th St., Clarks Grove.

1 cited for criminal damage

Police cited Paul Charles Boettcher, 30, for criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct after receiving a report of a male who had slashed a tire at 4:04 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Greenwood Drive and Richway Drive.

Circuit breaker taken

A circuit breaker was reported removed and taken from a residence at 12:55 p.m. Saturday at 1118 Madison Ave.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Anthony Edwin Radke, 36, on local warrants at 10:30 p.m. Sunday at 719 Alcove St.

Police arrested Donald Maurice McCormick, 25, on a Department of Corrections warrant at 6:17 p.m. Sunday at 2102 E. Main St.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Dimitri Antonio Williams, 34, for domestic assault at 1:31 a.m. Sunday at 517 E. Fourth St. in Albert Lea.

Thefts reported

Items were reported stolen from a vehicle at 11:53 a.m. Sunday at 911 Autumn St.

Police received a report at 12:19 p.m. Sunday of a theft from Thursday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

A bike was reported stolen at 7:38 p.m. Sunday at 424 Bridge Ave.

Police received a report at 11:18 p.m. Sunday of vehicle theft in progress at 2111 Stevens St.