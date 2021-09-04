PUBLIC NOTICE

BEFORE THE TURTLE CREEK WATERSHED

DISTRICT,

ACTING AS DRAINAGE AUTHORITY FOR COUNTY DITCH J12

PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE REGARDING

ACCEPTANCE

OF CONTRACT,

PURSUANT TO MINNESOTA STATUTES 103E.555

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, the Turtle Creek Watershed District, sitting as Drainage Authority for County Ditch J12, will hold a public hearing at 5:15 p.m. on September 21, 2021, at Riverland College in Room B116, located at 1900 8th Avenue NW, Austin, Minnesota 55912. The purpose of the hearing is to review the Engineer’s Report to the Drainage Authority, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 103E.555, showing that the contract to construct the Improvement to County Ditch J12 is complete. The Engineer’s Report has been filed with the Drainage Authority and is available for public inspection at the Freeborn Auditor-Treasurer’s Office. Any party objecting to the acceptance of the contract may appear at the hearing and be heard.

Dated this 23 day of August, 2021

/s/ Pat Martinson

Pat Martinson

Freeborn County Auditor-

Treasurer

Albert Lea Tribune:

Sept. 4, 11 and 18, 2021

