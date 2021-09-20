PUBLIC NOTICE

BEFORE THE TURTLE CREEK WATERSHED

DISTRICT,

ACTING AS DRAINAGE

AUTHORITY FOR

FREEBORN AND MOWER JOINT COUNTY DITCH J24

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE REGARDING

JD24 REDETERMINATION

OF BENEFITS

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, the Turtle Creek Watershed District, sitting as Drainage Authority for Freeborn and Mower Joint County Ditch J24, will hold a public hearing at 4:00 p.m. on September 21, 2021, at Riverland College in Room B116, located at 1900 8th Avenue NW, Austin, Minnesota 55912. The purpose of the hearing is to review the Engineer’s Report to the Drainage Authority, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 103E.555, showing that the Viewers Redetermination of Benefits is complete. The Viewer’s Report has been filed with the Drainage Authority and is available for public inspection at the Freeborn Auditor-Treasurer’s Office and on the Freeborn County website at www.co.free born.mn.us/165/Ditch-System. Any party objecting to the redetermination may appear at the hearing and be heard.

Dated this 24 day of August, 2021

/s/Pat Martinson

Pat Martinson

Freeborn County Auditor-

Treasurer

Albert Lea Tribune:

Sept. 4, 11 and 18, 2021

PUBLIC HEARING