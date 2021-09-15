Sharon Utpadel

Remembering the life of Sharon “Sheree” Utpadel:

Please join family and friends for a Celebration of Life/Interment Service for Sharon A. (Wayne) Utpadel that is to be held at Geneva Cemetery on Saturday September 25th, 2021 at 2:00pm. Fellowship and lunch to follow Interment at Geneva Community Center from 2:30-5:00pm.

Sharon died on Monday, December 7, 2020 at the New Richland Care Center. She was 82.

“Sheree” as she was affectionately known, was born on September 13, 1938 to Arnold J. and Edith C. (Jensen) Wayne in rural Freeborn County. Sheree graduated from Ellendale High School and attended the Minnesota Business College of Minneapolis.

Sheree was united in marriage to LaVerne C. Utpadel on April 20, 1958 at the Community Lutheran Church in Geneva where she remained active throughout her life. They made Geneva their home where they raised their family and contributed in many ways to the community. Sheree, alongside LaVerne, owned and operated Sheree’s Shoppe, Geneva Foods, Vern’s Trucking, and Geneva Amoco.

In addition to working hard throughout her life Sheree enjoyed being a 4-H leader, showing horses, dancing anywhere they’d let her, and before LaVerne died they shared motorhome travel, cruises, and trips to their favorite place in Mazatlán, Mexico.

Sheree’s grandchildren were her pride and joy. When she was able, she attended sporting events, concerts, horse shows, and many other activities they were involved in.

Sheree is survived by 4 children: Todd (Cheryl) Utpadel of Hollandale, MN, Troy (Kelly) Utpadel of Geneva, MN, Tammy (Jeff) Busho of Geneva and Tracy (Scott) Tracy of Lake Park, MN; 13 grandchildren, Michael, Nikki (Layne), Kellen, Kyle (Chelsey), Zak, Dakota (Courtney), Trevor, Spencer, Logan (Claire), Madison (Brad), Macoy, Jerret and Journey; 10 great-grandchildren Trey, Brynn, Kanin, Peyton, Will, Collins, Thomas, Charlee, Warren and Hattie; 3 great-great-grandchildren Harper, Axel and Hadley; sister Elaine Dimmel of Spokane, WA; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Ilsbeth Wayne of Wilder, KY, Joyce Wayne of Geneva, MN, Roger Utpadel of Hastings, MN, Curtis (Lynette) Utpadel of Sun City, AZ, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Arnold and Edith Wayne, her husband LaVerne, father-in-law and mother-in-law Eldo and Cordelia Utpadel, brothers Warren and Roger Wayne, brother-in-law Ross Dimmel, sister-in-law Sandy Utpadel and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Elroy and Eileen Utpadel.

Cards of condolence may be sent on behalf of the Utpadel family to Bonnerup Funeral Service, 2210 East Main, Albert Lea, MN 56007.