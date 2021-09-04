September 5, 2021

  • 57°
Vivianna Cline

Southwest Standout Student: Vivianna Cline

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 3, 2021

Age: 12

Parents:  Rachel and Dustin Cline

Where are you from? Albert Lea

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Sibley

Favorite teacher of all time and why: Mrs. Attig because she was fun, kind, encouraging and funny.

Favorite book/author: “Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: I am in figure skating, volleyball and 4-H. I was a patrol captain in fifth grade. One of my accomplishments was getting on the straight A Honor Roll.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Make good choices and good friends.

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials