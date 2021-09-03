Timothy “Tim” Korman, loving husband and father, passed away unexpectedly September 1, 2021. Tim was born on November 22, 1971 to Jim and Lynda (Henning) Korman. He grew up on the family farm near Alden where he attended high school and later went on to South Central College in Mankato where he furthered his education in farming. Tim was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart Amanda Lindeman on August 24, 1996. They were blessed to have just celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary doing the things they loved to do together. Friends and family were most important to Tim with his children, Kylie and Nick being at the top of that list. Anyone who was lucky enough to know him knows he liked to make people laugh, could pull off a good prank and could make anyone believe anything. Tim loved farming, camping, hunting, spending time at Beaver lake, attending his children’s events and talking to his friends. If you met Tim as a stranger, you left as a friend.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Merlyn and Marvel Korman and Earl and Arlene Henning; cousin, Matt Korman and beloved dog, Lexie. Tim is survived by his wife Amanda; children, Kylie and Nick; parents Jim and Lynda Korman; brother, Bob (Linda) Korman; sister, Jill (Matt) Skogen; nephews, Jesse and Cody Korman, Brayden Lindeman, Cole and Wade Juveland; nieces, Erika (Curtis) Kudrna, Sydnee Lindeman, Jordan Juveland; in-laws, Al and Carla Lindeman; brother-in-law, Joe (Randee) Lindeman; sister-in-law, Marie (Kevin) Juveland and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation 4:00 PM-7:00 PM, Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Bonnerup Funeral Home, Albert Lea, MN. Celebration of Life, 2:00 PM, on Monday, September 6, 2021 at the Golden Bubble, Wells, MN with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM.