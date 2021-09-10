Virginia A. Anderson

Virginia Ann Bell Anderson

September 29, 1950 to September 9, 2021

Oh give thanks unto the Lord, for he is good. For his mercy endures forever. We said this prayer every day as part of our meal prayers, because we felt we were truly blessed.

Virginia loved and was loved by her husband of 51 years, Terry Anderson. Together they had two children (Gretchen and Eric) and the addition of their spouses. They also had two grandchildren, Emma and Toby, whom Virginia called her greatest treasures.

Virginia was a very private person and at her request, there will be no visitation or funeral. There will be a burial at a later date. If you wish to leave a memorial, please give it to your Sunday School or an organization that takes care of children. Mahn Family Funeral Home, Anderson-Peterson Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com