Window shot out of vehicle and other reports

Police received a report at 7:41 a.m. Monday that the back window in a vehicle was reported shot out at 1125 Belmont St.

2 injured in crash

Deputies received a report of a car that had struck a deer at 2:54 a.m. Monday on Interstate 35 near milepost 23. Both occupants were reportedly taken to the hospital.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested David James Hockinson, 34, on a local warrant at 4:09 a.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.

Catalytic converter taken

A catalytic converter was reported taken off a 2008 Toyota Matrix at 9:46 a.m. Monday at 2120 Consul St.

Tool trailer broken into

A tool trailer was reported broken into at 1:38 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Frank Avenue and East Front Street. Two Honda generators and other tools were taken.

Mailbox reported broken into

Police received a report at 2:07 p.m. Monday of girls breaking into a mailbox at 1611 S.E. Broadway.

Identity theft reported

Police received a report of possible identity theft at 3:10 p.m. Monday of an Albert Lea resident.

Vape pen reported stolen

Police received a report of a theft of an electronic vape pen at 4:37 p.m. Monday at 1201 E. Main St.