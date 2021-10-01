1 arrested for fleeing police in vehicle and other reports

Police arrested Higenio Conception Madrigal, 56, for fleeing in a motor vehicle and driving after cancellation at 1:37 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of West Front Street and Madison Avenue.

1 arrested for possession, obstruction

Police arrested Dylan James Kroupa, 28, for driving after suspension, fifth-degree possession and obstruction after receiving a report at 12:43 a.m. Friday of a male driver slumped over in his vehicle at a stop sign near the intersection of South First Avenue and Belmont Street in Albert Lea.

Laptop taken

A laptop was reported taken out of a pickup at 7:32 a.m. Friday at 409 E. Third St. The theft reportedly happened between 2 and 6:30 a.m. that morning.

1 cited for theft

Police cited Toni Ann Freeman, 45, for theft at 11:13 a.m. Friday at 810 Water St.

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

A juvenile was cited for possession of an e-cigarette at 12:41 p.m. Friday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Bobby Jo Rhodes, 30, on a local warrant at 4:09 p.m. Friday near the intersection of West Richway Drive and Lakeview Boulevard.

Police arrested Joshua Quincy ill, 42, on local warrants at 6:13 p.m. Friday at 811 Frank Ave.

Break-in reported

Police received a report at 9:27 a.m. Saturday that someone had broken into a screened porch and defecated on the porch.

Identity theft reported

Police received a report of identity theft at 10:52 a.m. Saturday of an Albert Lea resident.

Hit-and-run crashes reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 6:31 a.m. Friday at 616 E. Main St.

Police received a report at 1:01 p.m. Saturday of a hit-and-run crash at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Dog bites reported

Police received a report at 7:16 p.m. Sunday of a dog bite at 4:16 p.m. Sunday on St. Joseph Avenue.

Police received a report at 7:19 p.m. Sunday of a dog bite at 404 Fountain St.

Catalytic converters missing

A catalytic converter was reported taken off an RV at 11:36 a.m. Sunday at 330 Third Ave. NW in Glenville.

Deputies received a report at 12:31 a.m. Monday of catalytic converters missing on vehicles at 73396 180th St., Albert Lea. A lock had been cut.

Field reported on fire

A corn field was reported on fire at 4:31 p.m. Sunday south of 32603 670th Ave., New Richland.