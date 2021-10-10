10.5.21 MEETING

ADJOURNED MEETING OF THE COUNTY BOARD

October 5, 2021

The Board of Commissioners of Freeborn County met in the Freeborn County Boardroom at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Members present: Commissioners Shoff, Belshan, Edwin, Forman and Herman Commissioner Forman offered the following motion; MOVED, approving the agenda as presented. Motion seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the motion approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21–240 Approval of the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners Consent Agenda as provided in the Freeborn County Board Rule of Procedure 9(A) 1) Approval of the September 21, 2021 written minutes, but correcting comments in the video-taped meeting to reflect that Commissioner Belshan was present via telephone at 8:31 a.m., not 9:31 a.m. as stated and disconnected approximately 7 minutes early during the approval of claims agenda item; and 2) Approval of Drainage Repairs: CD8. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Belshan.

After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. The Commissioners provided Board Committee updates. At approximately 8:34 a.m. Sheriff Freitag provided a background to his office nominating Rich Hall for a top award at the Association of Minnesota Emergency Managers national conference. The Board recognized Rich Hall, Freeborn County Emergency Manager being selected as the State of Minnesota Emergency Manager of the year 2021.

Chairman Shoff asked if there was any public comment and there was none. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-241 Placing Ivan Estupinan, Human Services Enforcement Aide, on Regular Full Time Employment Status with Freeborn County

Resolution seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-242 Accepting the Resignation of Cheyenne Lundak. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-243 Permission to fill the Freeborn County 911 Dispatcher Position. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-244 Authorizing a Housing Tax Abatement on Property within Freeborn County for the purpose of Funding Development Costs for Construction of a New Single Family Home. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Edwin moved to table the consideration of a resolution approving the revised Freeborn County Employee COVID protocol/response plan until the October 19, 2021 regular board meeting in order to discuss in further detail at a workshop. Motion was seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the motion approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-245 Moving the December 7, 2021 Regular Board Meeting. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-246 Setting Truth in Taxation Meeting. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following motion: MOVED, setting a workshop for October 12, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Motion was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the motion approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-247 Approval of Claims General Fund $398,803.89; County Road & Bridge $1,356,231.05; Human Services $156,623.85; Public Health $59,629.63; Capital Improvement $23,312.00; County Ditch $107,100.34; Trust & Agency $317.499.65; Payroll Clearing Fund $32,442.56; Turtle Creek Watershed $845.00; Tax Collection Fund $35,704.42; FUND TOTALS $2,488,192.39. Number of Claims not exceeding $300 – 65. Dollar amount of claims not exceeding $300 – $8,663.66. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. At approximately 9:01a.m., the Board entered into closed session permitted by Minnesota Statute 13D.05, Subd. 1(b) to consider strategy for labor negotiations. At approximately 9:42 a.m. the Board of Commissioners adjourned the closed session and after a short break, the Chair reconvened the meeting and Administrator Thomas Jensen provided a summary. The county currently has eight unions, four of which we are negotiating with. There are tentative agreements with two of them which includes a cost of living spread over a period of 3 years at 7.75% and other issues which are simply housekeeping issues in regards to language. Once the agreements are ratified, they will be brought to the Board at the October 19th meeting for approval. Chair, Commissioner Shoff adjourned the meeting at 9:48 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

By: Christopher N. Shoff, Chair. Attest: Thomas Jensen, Clerk/Administrator