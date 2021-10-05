5 things to do this week

1

The Looney Lutherans The Alden Lions Club is hosting a fundraiser featuring The Looney Lutherans at 7 p.m. Saturday at Alden-Conger High School.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased from Alden Lions members, Alden-Conger High School students, Alden Security Bank or by calling 507-383-1348.

Mini Fall Festival

Albert Lea Parks and Recreation and the Albert Lea Family Y are partnering to host a Mini Fall Festival Saturday at the Albert Lea Family Y.

The festival will include a floating pumpkin patch, fall-themed water games, fall crafts and Nels Diner food truck.

The festival will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Forever Elvis tribute concert

Internationally acclaimed and Minnesota-based Elvis tribute artist Art Kistler and the EP Boulevard Band will perform Saturday night at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center.

Feel the excitement as these talented, seasoned professionals take the stage, building a level of anticipation reminiscent of the King of Rock & Roll in concert. Veteran entertainer Art Kistler dons many dazzling, authentic costumes and launches into a wide variety of Elvis’ music through the eras.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $20.

Community Sew Day

Community Sew Day, a part of the local Shinefest mission, will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Bridge Community Church, 2016 S. Bridge Ave. in Albert Lea.

Participants should bring sewing machines, sewing supplies, a snack or bag lunch and completed projects from the spring.

There will be projects ready to be completed, including quilts, crib sheets, children’s clothing and personal care bags. People can stay all day or as long as they are able.

To find out more information, call 402-1081 or 402-7764.

Fun in Bolan

Pancakes, Pumpkins and Pumpkin Pie will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Bolan Schoolhouse & Cultural Center, 4206 Tulip Lane, Kensett.

People are invited to pick out pumpkins and fill up on pancakes and pie. Drive-up takeout is available.

Donations will be accepted.