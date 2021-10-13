A.L. cross country tunes up for conference and section meets

In the final meet before the Big Nine Conference meet, the Albert Lea boys’ and girls’ cross country teams traveled to Austin Tuesday afternoon.

The boys finished in fourth place, while the girls fielded a full team for the first time this season, finishing in seventh place.

The boys were led by junior Gavin Hanke, who finished in second place with a time of 16:28.8. Isaiah McGaffey also finished in the top 10, coming in fifth place with a time of 17:43.5. Also scoring for the Tigers were Pacey Brekke in 15th place with a time of 18:12.2, Luke Wangsness in 26th with a time of 18:44.9, and Henrik Lange in 27th with a time of 18:48.6.

The girls were led by Jai Maligaya in 11th place with a time of 21:24.2.

Mya Hanke finished in 18th with a time of 22:02.5, Elle Schulz came in 25th with a time of 22:32.6, Sienna Murray acme in 56th with a time of 25:55.5, and Anna Shaw finished in 66th place with a time of 28:15.5.

The Tigers now have a week to prepare for the Big Nine Conference meet slated for Tuesday at Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna.

The section meet will be Oct. 28.