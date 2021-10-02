Albert Lea’s Daybreakers Kiwanis club inducts new leaders

The Daybreakers Kiwanis Club on Sept. 24 was visited by Lt. Gov. Laura Tjomsland, who inducted officers and directors for 2021-22:

• President: Jennifer Walsh

• President-Elect: Megan Boeck

• Treasurer: Chuck Karl

• Secretary: Lois Ahern

• Past President: John Double

• Directors: Josh Fossum, Kathy Woodside, Catherine Buboltz, Mark Fenstermacher, Larry Larson and Jo Lowe

Past President John Double also presented certificates to members who were nominated by the committees for their efforts this past year:

• Trustee: Dave Mullenbach

• Bard: Catherine Buboltz

• Ambassador: Dwight Meyer

• Top Chef: Darryl Meyer

Double also recognized Kiwanian of the Year Joel Erickson and the President’s Award for Mark Fenstermacher.

Incoming President Walsh thanked Double for his leadership this past year and presented him with the past-president plaque.