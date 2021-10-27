Albert Lea student selected to perform in Honor Band Festival at Gustavus

Albert Lea High School student Jenna Steffl has been selected to participate in the 33th annual Honor Band Festival at Gustavus Adolphus College. The festival, which takes place Nov. 1, includes 130 high school musicians from 40 different high schools across Minnesota. Steffl was selected for this honor out of hundreds of applicants.

Students will work with faculty in masterclasses, experience performances from several ensembles at Gustavus, as well as rehearse and perform a concert with other outstanding high school musicians.

The concert takes place at 7 p.m. Nov. 1 in Christ Chapel and is free and open to the public.