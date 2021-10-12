Albert Lea U12 soccer goes undefeated
Published 3:56 pm Tuesday, October 12, 2021
- The Albert Lea Rush U12 boys' soccer team finished the season undefeated, going 6-0 and defeating Rochester 7-5 in the final match of the season. Pictured in the front row, form left, are Joshua Newton, Isaac Hovde, Henry Westrum, Anders Levisen, Emmerson Schafer, Issac Bernal, Giandavi Bermudez, Abraham Isaacson and Aldrich Calderon. In the back row, from left, are Bentley Larson, Luke Jansen, Holden Whelan, Zack Tscholl, Jake Dahl and Isaiah Palomo. Not pictured are coaches Matt Tiegs and Joe Tscholl and player Dalton Kettering. Provided
