Area football and volleyball teams learn section tourney assignments

Section seedings were announced Thursday morning for a number of area football and volleyball teams, giving them a look at their respective paths to a potential state tournament.

Albert Lea

Albert Lea football finished the regular season 0-8, earning the No. 6 seed in the Section 1AAAA tournament. The Tigers will hit the road for their first round game, matching up with No. 3 seed Winona. That game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Winona beat Albert Lea 60-21 in their earlier matchup this season.

No. 4-ranked Stewartville earned the No. 1 seed in the section and a bye in the first round.

Albert Lea volleyball is yet to receive their Section 1AAA tournament assignment. Check back to the Tribune online when that information becomes available.

United South Central

The Rebels are the only area football team that earned a home game in the first round of the section playoffs. United South Central is the No. 4 seed in Section 2A and will host No. 5 seed New Ulm. The Rebels finished the regular season with a 4-4 record and a 3-2 record against section opponents. New Ulm also finished with a 4-4 record but did not play any games against section opponents in the regular season. Their game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff Tuesday.

The United South Central volleyball team will also host a match in the opening round of the Section 2A tournament, when No. 9 seed Martin County West comes to town. The Rebels are the No. 8 seed in the south subsection, finishing their season with a 6-16-1.

The two teams have not played against each other yet this season. The matchup will take place at 7 p.m. Monday

NRHEG

The NRHEG football team grabbed the No. 5 seed in the Section 2AA tournament and will hit the road to take on No. 4 seed St. Clair/Loyola. The Panthers ended the season with a 4-4 record and the Cyclones finished with a 6-2 overall record.

These teams played earlier in the season with the Cyclones coming out on top of a close 14-13 battle. Their section playoff game is slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The volleyball team earned the No. 3 seed in their bracket and will host No. 6 seed St. Clair Thursday night. NRHEG finished their season with a 14-12 record while St. Clair ended with a 7-19 record. The two teams have not seen each other yet this season.

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons

The Knights finished this season with an 0-8 record and the No. 8 seed in the Section 2A tournament. They will hit the road to take on the No. 1 seed Mayer Lutheran who finished the season 7-1. Mayer Lutheran beat Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 43-8 in their previous meeting this season. Their playoff game is slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Alden-Conger

The Knights earned the No. 6 seed in the 20-team Section 1A after going 19-7 in the regular season and 5-3 in the section. They will host No. 11 seed LeRoy-Ostrander at 7 p.m. Thursday. LeRoy-Ostrander went 12-11 overall and 11-8 in the section. The two teams have not matched up with one another yet this season.

Glenville-Emmons

The Wolverines finished the season with a 4-10 record and a 3-8 record in the section, earning them the No. 14 seed in the Section 1A tournament. They will host No. 19 seed Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf Monday night. The Trojans went 4-3 this season. The section tournament game will be the first time the two teams meet this season.