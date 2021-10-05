Audrey Ann Paulson

Audrey Ann (Nelson) Paulson was born April 24, 1932, in Cuppy’s Grove, Iowa, to Herman W. and Neva Nelson. She passed to her eternal home on October 5, 2021.

In 1938 Audrey moved with her family to rural Albert Lea where her family farmed. She graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1949 and worked as a secretary and bank teller until her marriage to Russell Paulson on January 30, 1954. He was the love of her life, as she was of his. Russell always said that he had to wait for Audrey to grow up before he could marry her. They farmed for many years north of Albert Lea, raised 3 daughters and served together at the First Baptist Church of Clarks Grove. Audrey’s life was characterized by her faith in the Lord, her love for her family and her service to others. Audrey taught Sunday School, VBS and was church organist for many years. Her family and friends will always remember her love of cooking and baking and the many, many meals eaten around the farmhouse dining room table.

Audrey was preceded in death by Russell in 2007 and her brother, David Nelson and sister, Marion Hoffman. She is survived by her sister Harriet Knudsen, sister-in-law Carol Nelson, brother-in-law Harris Paulson and sister-in-law Peggy Paulson, three daughters, Lorelie (Dallas) Redlin, Teresa (Bill) Colon and Joy (Jonathan) Krinke. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and their spouses, 18+ great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. We rejoice in her homegoing and the promise of eternal life.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Audrey’s life will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Clarks Grove. Rev. Jamie Cameron will officiate. The visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Out of respect for those attending, please consider wearing a mask to protect spread of the Covid-19 virus. Online condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com.