Bulldogs host quadrangular
Published 10:09 pm Tuesday, October 12, 2021
- Lake Mills junior Ella Stene attempts to spike the ball over the net Tuesday night at home. Look to the Tribune for full results and stats from the night when they become available. Lory Groe/For the Albert Lea Tribune
Senior Erica Jordan returns a serve Tuesday night in the Bulldogs’ home quadrangular. Lory Groe/For the Albert Lea Tribune
Lake Mills junior Ella Stene attempts to spike the ball over the net Tuesday night at home. Look to the Tribune for full results and stats from the night when they become available. Lory Groe/For the Albert Lea Tribune