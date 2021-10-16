Confirmation at Trinity Lutheran

Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 15, 2021

By Submitted

The rite of confirmation took place at Trinity Lutheran Church May 23. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Pastor Eileen Woyen, Sydney Kokot, Jordan Habana, Hanah Malakowsky and Shyanne Sundve. In the back row, from left, are Dakota Neely, Elijah Farris, Luke Bigley, Tanner Nelson and River DePoppe. Provided

The rite of confirmation took place at Trinity Lutheran Church May 23. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Pastor Eileen Woyen, Sydney Kokot, Jordan Habana, Hanah Malakowsky and Shyanne Sundve. In the back row, from left, are Dakota Neely, Elijah Farris, Luke Bigley, Tanner Nelson and River DePoppe. Provided

More News

Tigers offense struggles early against Bears

Woman remains positive despite a longtime battle with cancer

Demolition of water tower is slated to be complete next week

Rock ’n’ Roll all-star concert happening next week in Albert Lea

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials