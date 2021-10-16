Confirmation at Trinity Lutheran
Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 15, 2021
- The rite of confirmation took place at Trinity Lutheran Church May 23. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Pastor Eileen Woyen, Sydney Kokot, Jordan Habana, Hanah Malakowsky and Shyanne Sundve. In the back row, from left, are Dakota Neely, Elijah Farris, Luke Bigley, Tanner Nelson and River DePoppe. Provided
