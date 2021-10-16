Demolition of water tower is slated to be complete next week

Crews continued working this week to take down the central water tower off of Newton Avenue in downtown Albert Lea.

This week the contractor has been removing the bottom of the tank.

According to an update provided by the city, work was somewhat slowed from the original schedule because of equipment problems and weather.

The contractor believes crews will have the remainder of the tower removed by the end of next week.

Once the tower is down, the contractor for the new tower plans to mobilize and install footings yet this fall, with the hope of returning in the spring to build the new tower.

Here’s an update on other Albert Lea projects:

Bridge Avenue

reconstruction

Freeborn County Engineer and Director of Public Works Phil Wacholz said the schedule for the Bridge Avenue project has slid due to a couple of weather delays and some delays associated with tough soils that are proving difficult to build a road on.

According to the city of Albert Lea, work completed this week included the following:

Storm sewer replacement between Glenview and Hammer roads

Street lighting between Goose Creek and Glenview Road

Installation of a shared user trail south of Goose Creek

Excavation and aggregate base installation south of Glenview Road

Concrete curb and gutter installation south of Glenview Road

Boulevard tree planting south of Richway Drive

Work expected for next week is the following:

Storm sewer replacement between Troy Road and Hammer Road

Excavation and aggregate base south of Troy Road

Curb and gutter installation south of Glenview Road

Street lighting work south of Glenview Road

Conduit installation and wiring for the new traffic signal at Hammer Road

Boulevard tree planting south of Goose Creek

Wacholz said the new target date for completion is Oct. 29, pending no more weather problems are encountered and things start going smoother for construction crews.

Blazing Star Trail

Reclamation

This week the contractor completed final grading of the aggregate base. Crews are expected to have the trail repaved by the end of the week.

Next week they will regrade the sideslopes and install the shouldering.

2021 CIPP sliplining project

No work was completed this week. The contractor will be digging to fix the collapsed liner between Dane Bay and Botsford Avenue late next week.