Distinguished alumni, educators recognized
Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, October 19, 2021
- The Education Foundation of Albert Lea last week honored distinguished alumni and educators of Albert Lea Area Schools during a reception at Wedgewood Cove Golf Club. Seated, from left, are Kim Rabb (daughter of Hank Guse, distinguished educator); Karin Winegar, class of 1968, distinguished alumna; and Karen Hendrickson, distinguished educator. Standing, from left, are Don Goodnature (father of Corey Goodnature, class of 1988, distinguished alumnus); Marc Lybeck, son of Dick Lybeck, distinguished educator; Dave Conlan, son of Tom Conlan, class of 1964, distinguished alumnus; Carl Grandstrand, distinguished educator; and Pete Berthelsen, class of 1980, distinguished alumnus. Provided
