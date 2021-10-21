Duane M. Hatleli, 89, of Albert Lea, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Good Samaritan Society.

Duane was born in Albert Lea, MN on July 24, 1932 to Martin and Luella (Moen) Hatleli. He attended school in Albert Lea, and in 1950, graduated from Albert Lea High School. In 1952, he enlisted in the United States Army and was deployed to Korea, where he served on the front lines at Heartbreak Ridge and the 38th Parallel. After being discharged in 1954, Duane went to work for DeSoto Produce.

Duane would meet the love of his life, Eunice Studer, at the Palm Garden Dance Hall. The two were wed on November 23, 1957 at East Freeborn Lutheran Church. The two soon welcomed a daughter, Susan, and a son, Gregg. In 1964, Duane began what would be a 23-year long career with Queen Stove as a line worker.

Duane was known as a gentle, caring person. He was a man of few words, but the words he spoke were often coupled with his dry sense of humor. He loved the Twins and dancing. He was a great husband and father. Together with Eunice, he traveled all over the United States and Canada, and spent winters in Gulf Shores, AL with special friends.

Duane was a member of the Senior Citizen’s Center, Elks, American Legion, and Grapevine Twist Square Dance. He was an active member with First Lutheran Church and was a Post Commander for the VFW.

Surviving Duane is his wife, Eunice; daughter, Susan (Jim Pufall) Hatleli; son, Gregg (Chris Malone) Hatleli; granddaughter, Madison Knox-Malone; brother-in-law, Charles Studer; sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Bruce Stolaas; sister and brother-in-law, Connie and Bud Tufte; brother-in-law, Francis Delgado; special niece and family: Angie, Steve, Chloe, Mark, and Nick Bushlack; and numerous nieces and nephews

Preceding him in death were his parents; his parents-in-law, Leo and Ermina Studer; his sisters, Marliss (Gordon) Sward and Marlene (Gordon) Sorenson; his brother, Clayton (Shirley) Hatleli; sisters-in-law, Darlene Delgado, Lola Studer, and Priscilla Studer; brother-in-law, Cy Carroll; nephew, Mark Delgado; and niece and nephew, Margaret Carroll-Stadvold and Patrick Harriman.

A visitation will take place from 12:00pm-2:00pm Saturday, October 23, 2021 at First Lutheran Church. Funeral services will begin at 2:00pm with Pastor Kent Otterman officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Albert Lea area Veterans. The family requests everyone to please wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the American Legion, VFW, or Peace and Power at First Lutheran Church.