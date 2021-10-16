Duplicate bridge winners announced

The Austin Duplicate Club meets Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Austin Senior Center. Tuesday’s winners this week were:

• First: Gail and Ray Schmidt

• Second: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

• Third: John Liesen and Rick Stroup

• Fourth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

• Fifth: Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan

Wednesday’s winners were:

• First: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

• Second: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland

• Third: Dave Ring and Rick Stroup

• Fourth: Renee Smith and Dave Ruen

• Fifth: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

• Sixth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Players come from Chester, Iowa, Mason City, Rose Creek, Albert Lea and Austin.

Medicap will provide flu, pneumonia and shingles shots at the Senior Center. Call the center at 433-2370 for date and time.

Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program meets Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:15 and 11 a.m.

Stitching Bees meet Wednesdays 1 to 3 p.m.

All these activities are open to the public, yet all are encouraged to buy a yearly membership, cost is $24 per year.