Duplicate bridge winners announced

Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 15, 2021

By Submitted

The Austin Duplicate Club meets Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Austin Senior Center. Tuesday’s winners this week were:

• First: Gail and Ray Schmidt

• Second: Joyce Crowe and  Millie Siever

• Third: John Liesen and Rick Stroup

• Fourth: Vandy Newman and  Ron Peters

• Fifth: Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan

Wednesday’s winners were: 

• First: Tom Flaherty and  Stan Schultz

• Second: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland

• Third: Dave Ring and Rick Stroup

• Fourth: Renee Smith and  Dave Ruen

• Fifth: Larry Crowe and  Jim Fisher

• Sixth: Vandy Newman and  Ron Peters

Players come from Chester, Iowa, Mason City, Rose Creek, Albert Lea and Austin.

Medicap will provide flu, pneumonia and shingles  shots at the Senior Center.  Call the  center at 433-2370 for date and time. 

Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program meets Tuesdays and Thursdays at  10:15 and 11 a.m.

Stitching Bees meet Wednesdays 1 to 3 p.m.

All these  activities are open to the public, yet  all are encouraged to buy a yearly membership, cost is $24 per year.

