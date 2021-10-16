Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

To the distinguished alumni and educators recognized this year.

Congratulations to the distinguished alumni and educators of Albert Lea Area Schools, who were honored Thursday at the annual Pathways to Success and They Lit the Way celebration reception at Wedgewood Cove Golf Club.

Distinguished alumni awards are given annually to graduates of Albert Lea High School who have achieved success in the area of business and economic achievement or humanitarian and public service achievement.

The 2021 Distinguished Alumni were Pete Berthelsen, Tom Conlan, Corey Goodnature and Karen Winegar, and the Distinguished Educators were Carl Grandstrand, Dick Lybeck, Hank Guse and Karen Hendrickson.

We thank all of these individuals who have used their lives to better the world. We are all inspired by your examples.

To the approval of another free and reduced price cleanup day at the city transfer station.

Thanks to the Albert Lea City Council for approving a second Hometown Pride Cleanup Day on Oct. 23 to allow city residents to dispose of trash and other unwanted items for free or reduced rates from 9 a.m. to noon.

This is a great opportunity for residents to clean up their properties in time for the winter — and to do so much more cost efficiently than you might have otherwise.

Brush and yard waste, household garbage and demolition debris will be free during the Cleanup Day. Appliances, sofas and mattresses will be $10 each for disposal, and other furniture items will be $5. Car tires will be $3.

We encourage everyone to inventory your own properties both inside and out and take advantage of the opportunity to clean up and make the community look clean and inviting.

To the progress being made to tear down the old water tower downtown.

If you’ve been walking or driving in downtown Albert Lea the last few weeks, it has been easy to get caught up in the demolition of the old water tower off of Newton Avenue.

The tower has been such a part of the landscape of downtown Albert Lea, it’s a pretty big deal for it to come down.

According to the city, work was slowed somewhat from the contractor’s original schedule due to equipment problems and weather, but they hope to have the rest of the tower removed by the end of next week.

After that, the contractor for the new water tower will come in and begin installing the footings yet this fall and then go into full construction of the tower in the spring.