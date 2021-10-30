Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

To the Albert Lea boys’ cross country team.

Congratulations to the Albert Lea boys’ cross country team, who is headed to the Class AA state meet after a runner-up performance at the Section 1AA meet on Thursday.

Extra congratulations go to junior Gavin Hanke, who finished in first place during the section meet.

The boys have worked hard all season, and we wish them well as they face off at state next Saturday at St. Olaf College.

To the Chamber Cash Mob initiative.

Hats off to the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce for organizing the Chamber Cash Mob initiative, a fun new way to support local businesses.

People are invited to meet once a month at a pre-determined location and then caravan to one lucky business — or businesses — and shop. The goal is to boost sales and, as the chamber’s Facebook page states, “turn an average day into a fantastic day.”

This week participants surprised Man Between the Lakes and Between Friends Boutique during the Cash Mob, and in the first two months they surprised The Funky Zebras and Wintergreen Natural Foods.

We encourage people to take part in this fun activity. Not only does it help boost the sales at area businesses, but it also helps us all remember the shopping opportunities available within our own community.

To a report of shell casings found this week in the street in Albert Lea.

Reports of gunshots come in quite often to the Albert Lea Police Department. Though many times the reports are not substantiated, this week, police found six shell casings in the roadway in front of 904 Frank Ave. The reporting party had heard gunshots around 2 a.m. earlier that morning.

Upon further investigation, police discovered the shooter was in a dark-colored extended cab pickup and was captured on a video camera shooting randomly in the air.

Though we are glad no one was hurt, we are disappointed that someone felt this was acceptable behavior.

We add our encouragement to that of the police department to always call authorities if you hear something that may be gunshots and to check your surveillance cameras if you think you heard something questionable.

To the winners of the Tribune’s Holiday Bing-Oh thus far.

Congratulations to the four area residents who came in this week with a bingo in the Tribune’s Holiday Bing-Oh contest. With these additional winners, all five of the regular bingo prizes of $50 in Chamber Bucks have now been claimed.

Players must now continue playing for the coverall. The winner will receive $200 in Chamber Bucks.

We will continue posting numbers in the newspaper on Wednesdays and Saturdays and wish everyone good luck!