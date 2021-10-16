First Lutheran Church Women meeting minutes

First Lutheran Church Women met at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, in Bethany Hall with prelude music provided by Cindy Gandrud. Co-president Diane Damerow welcomed everyone, and together they read the FLCW purpose.

Jo Hanson read a devotion about prayer. Prayer is what God does. Patience opens everyone to power and methods of prayer as they speak and listen in prayer. The FLCW purpose was read followed by singing the hymn “Children of the Heavenly Father.”

Business meeting:

Damerow called the business meeting to order.

The secretary’s minutes from the Aug. 11, meeting were approved by a motion from Bonnie Schneider and a second by Pam Stern. Motion carried.

Corresponding Secretary, Bonnie Trampel, read thank yous from Cheryl Moran and Arlis Smith. A letter from the Central Freeborn WELCA was received informing the group that the salad supper on Aug. 31, was canceled as well as the soup and pie supper in the fall. The River Channels newsletter was received.

Bonnie Schneider reminded everyone that cash donations for school supply kits should be turned in by Sept. 30.

New business:

Holidays Ahead Abbreviated will be on Nov. 20. There will be lefse for sale, crafts, baked goods, circle tables and a coffee table. Nov. 1 will be the cancellation date if needed. Gift baskets will be auctioned/sold throughout the year.

The Ad-Hoc FLCW Future’s survey has been put on e-letter, Messenger, and is available for handout to women. Feedback will help in determining the future direction FLCW.

Following the business meeting, the hymn “Sweet Hour of Prayer,” was sung while the offering was received. This was followed by the offering prayer given by Jo Hanson. The September drawing was won by Jane Loge.

Damerow then introduced the program, “History of FLCW,” and explained the format. Four groups each looked over history scrapbooks while discussing the need or importance of keeping records of happenings within the organization and how best to preserve the collections.

Thank yous were given to the usher and greeter from the past presidents group and to hostess chairperson Sandy Narverud and her committee of Mary Ellen Johnson, Judy Kropp and Helen Lovik.

Caring and Sharing reported there were four funerals in August — three were served at the church.

The meeting closed with the Table Prayer and the Lord’s Prayer.