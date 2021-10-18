Gary Grunwald, 74, of Elko New Market, passed away Monday, October 11, 2021, at his home.

Gary Alland Grunwald was born on August 10, 1947, in Albert Lea to Gordon and Edna Mae (Olson) Grunwald. Gary grew up in Albert Lea and graduated from high school there. He was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. Gary was an Eagle Scout and was very proud of the work he did while serving as Ranger (summer 1965) at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. He went on to graduate from Mankato State University. Gary served his country in the United States Army from February 27, 1970 to December 14, 1971, when he was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant. He served one tour of duty in Vietnam.

Most of Gary’s professional career was spent with Keystone Automotive where he was the warehouse manager. He had been retired for several years. He escaped Minnesota winters in his motor home with his cat, Big Al. He and many his best friends traveled to Lake Havasu City, Arizona where they enjoyed boating, time together, and of course, classic cars.

Gary’s passion was cars. He owned well over 20 different classic cars in his lifetime. They ranged from Corvettes to street rods. He was a long-time and very active member of the Scavengers Car Club. Dear treasured friends were the center of his life. Gary had a great sense of humor and an infectious laugh. He was a great storyteller with an incredible memory for details and names. He was a wonderful man who will be dearly missed by his friends and family.

Gary is survived by his sister Gloria (William) Fennell of La Pointe, Wisconsin; nephew Aron (Amber) Fennell of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; great-nephew, Trentyn; uncle Richard Grunwald of Garner, Iowa; cousins Dan (Judy) Grunwald of Ventura Iowa, Nancy (Tim) Tovar of Corvallis, Oregon; Jeff Blesi of Minneapolis; Betty (Chuck) Massie of Fort Myers, Florida; long time best friends Denny and Mary Johnson of Minneapolis; and many, many other dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation for Gary will be held from 10 AM to 11 AM on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Bierman Funeral Home, 1316 Division Street South, Northfield, Minnesota. There will be a Sharing of Memories at 11:00 AM, followed by military honors outside the funeral home. Gary will then be taken to Graceland Cemetery in Albert Lea for burial at 1:00 PM. The family requests that everyone in attendance wear a face mask upon entering the funeral home.

The family would like to express deep gratitude to the Minneapolis VA Hospital and his home care team. Gary was provided with excellent and respectful medical and home care. In addition, they would like to express gratitude to the Elko New Market Police Department, EMS, and Fire Department. They responded many times to requests for wellness checks, including on the day of his death. They always responded with kindness and professionalism.

Memorials preferred to the Market Village Apartments, 100 J Roberts Way, New Market, MN 55054, or the Elko New Market Fire Station, 601 Main St, Elko New Market, MN 55054 www.biermanfuneralhome.com