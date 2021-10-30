Harriet A. Knudsen

Harriet Adeline (Nelson) Knudsen, 93, passed away peacefully in her hometown of Albert Lea on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Thorne Crest Senior Living. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

Harriet was born on February 28, 1928, in Harlan, Iowa to Herman W. and Neva (Rold) Nelson. She married Holger “Buzz” Knudsen on June 8, 1949, at First Baptist Church in Clarks Grove, and together they had four children: Reid, Kay, Jan, and Brian.

She went to work at Streeters Industries as a draftswoman. She was the first draftswoman that Streeters had hired. When Buzz decided to have Kay to take over the managing of Plymouth Shoe Store, Harriet chose to join Kay. Harriet enjoyed being able to work with her daughter. The customers were always a pleasure to help and visit with.

The joy of her life was her children and grandchildren. She would never turn an opportunity down to be able to spend time with them. They would give her great happiness.

Harriet loved entertaining at their home. She would have friends over for coffee. Her and Buzz enjoyed having couples over for dinner. She was active with the Bridge Card Club, the Woman’s Lion’s Club, and Tri-T.

Harriet’s faith meant a lot to her. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where she sang in the choir. She was also a skilled pianist, playing for many of the church’s choirs and services.

Surviving Harriet are her children: Reid Knudsen, Jan (Les) Coe, and Linda Knudsen; grandchildren: Jordan (Vanessa), Alysha, and Brianna (BoDean) Knudsen; Randi Coe, Kati (Mike) Morse, Michael (Lindsey) Kelley, and Cody Knudsen; great-grandchildren: Dejah, Breydan, Kinley, Karley, Beau, and Landon; her sister-in-law, Carol Nelson, and many nieces and nephews.

Harriet was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter, Kay; her son, Brian; her daughter-in-law, Laura; and her great-grandchild, Ryker.

A visitation will take place from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Bonnerup Funeral Service. A memorial service will then start at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Eileen Woyen officiating.

Memorials can be made in Harriet’s memory to Trinity Lutheran Church, or to the American Cancer Association.