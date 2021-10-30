Historical museum in Albert Lea to present ‘Minnesota’s Hooded History: The KKK in 1920s Minnesota’

The Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library & Village will host ‘Minnesota’s Hooded History: The KKK in 1920s Minnesota’ with Nancy Vaillancourt at 7 p.m. Thursday at the museum, 1031 Bridge Ave. in Albert Lea. This event is $5 for nonmembers and free to members.

Nancy Vaillancourt is a southern-Minnesota historian and manager of the Blooming Prairie library. Her presentation, “Minnesota’s Hooded History: The KKK in 1920s Minnesota,” explores the roots and role of the Ku Klux Klan within the state’s past, as well as what may have attracted followers in the post-war, post-pandemic depression of the decade.

This event is open to all who are interested in the history of organized prejudice, nationalism and nativism within our area. For any questions about this event, please contact the museum.

The Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library and Village is a nonprofit educational and cultural institution established in 1948, committed to building the future by preserving the past. It collects, preserves and tells the story of Freeborn County’s past through museum exhibits, research, collections, tours and educational programs. The museum is located at 1031 Bridge Ave., Albert Lea, MN and can be reached at 507-373-8003.