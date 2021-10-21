Items stolen from vehicles and other reports

Deputies received a report at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday of a walking stick and a laptop that were taken from a vehicle at 513 Main St. in Hartland.

A window was reported smashed and a computer taken from a vehicle at 3:49 p.m. Wednesday at 404 Fountain St.

Catalytic converter stolen

A catalytic converter was reported taken off a vehicle at 4:27 p.m. Wednesday at 708 W. 11th St. in Albert Lea.

1 arrested for possession

Police arrested Bobby Jo Rhodes, 30, for fifth-degree possession at 5:35 a.m. Wednesday at 1705 SE Broadway.

1 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Joseph Lee Marlin, 38, on warrants at 10:37 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of East Seventh Street and Frank Avenue.

Assault reported

Police received a report of an assault a 1:18 p.m. Wednesday at 905 Maplehill Drive.

1 arrested on A&D hold

Police arrested James Dean Pirami, 38, on an arrest and detain hold at 7:44 p.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway