Last Farmer’s market prize winner of the seaso

Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 22, 2021

By Submitted

Deb Schatz, left, of the Albert Lea Farmers Market presents Erin Gustafson and Violet with the basket of goodies they won in the October 6 drawing. This was the last basket giveaway of the season. Thank you to everyone who participated. Provided

Last Farmer’s market prize winner of the season

