Last Farmer’s market prize winner of the seaso

Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 22, 2021
Last Farmer’s market prize winner of the season
Deb Schatz, left, of the Albert Lea Farmers Market presents Erin Gustafson and Violet with the basket of goodies they won in the October 6 drawing. This was the last basket giveaway of the season. Thank you to everyone who participated. Provided