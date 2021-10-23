Letter: Albert Lea has a Queen in our midst

Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 22, 2021

By Submitted

Albert Lea has a Queen in our midst, Mrs. Universe, Tori Petersen!

You may have seen her face on the cover of the Albert Lea Magazine and read the article inside. Ms. Petersen has a mission in mind as she wears her crown. She would like to make it possible for students to attend college with a scholarship. AAUW (American Association of University Women) also assists students attending Riverland College with scholarships.

Since the AAUW and Tori Petersen have similar missions, we are joining together for a Scholarship Fundraiser event where you come to hear her story, enjoy some cheesecake and coffee and help a worthy student with college costs.

You may buy your ticket for our 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 16th Fundraiser at Wedgewood Cove from an AAUW member, or at the Convention and Visitors Bureau at 132 N. Broadway. The cost is $19 and should be bought before Tuesday, November 9th.

Thank you for supporting our local youth in their educational endeavors.

Joan Anderson

Albert Lea AAUW

