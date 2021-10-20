Letter: Big events should be scheduled on their own weekends

Concern for Albert Lea: The 35th year for the Big Island Rendezvous and Festival, which I learned is the largest in Minnesota. The school buses come from all across the area, except I heard Albert Lea and Austin weren’t attending. I saw them coming from Owatonna, Alden, Glenville and other communities. This is a special event depicting history, where students learned about the Civil War, history and learned to throw tomahawks at wooden targets, among many other experiences.

My grandchildren love all of the reenactments of the Rendezvous; they saw living history, and many traders, trappers and pioneers were there camped with canvas tents, tools and utensils as it would have looked between the 1650s and 1880s. They especially enjoyed talking with Abraham Lincoln and Benjamin Franklin and hearing the story of their lives, learning about Benjamin Franklin’s inventions.

They learned from hands-on demonstrations of panning for gold, how to make soap and also fencing, which my dad did on the farm and was hired out by neighboring farmers.

On Party Line, people voiced concerns about too many things scheduled for one weekend: Eddie Cochran Car Show and Music Festival, live music with the Whitesidewalls at Fountain Lake Park and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Then we had church and football games.

There were too many events to attend. I missed being with my family at the Rendezvous this year because it was impossible to attend that many. I loved the car show with almost 200 cars. History is so important to our school students. Please don’t take away the opportunity for students and parents to attend the Rendezvous.

Thanks to the volunteers of Freeborn County and police for all they do to keep us safe. I spoke with a lady who has worked 30 years working with the Big Island Rendezvous, saying she loved seeing the students.

Next year will be the 36th year for this special event. I hope I will be able to attend with my grandchildren. I’m wishing that students from Albert Lea and Austin will attend this special historical event next year. What’s the problem? Could these special occasions be scheduled for their own weekends so the locals can attend all?

Mavis Jacobs Hanson

Albert Lea