Letter: Civil War Roundtable happens this week

Published 8:30 pm Friday, October 29, 2021

By Submitted

Tom Schleck will be discussing the service of Knute Nelson and Francis Warren, both serving as Minnesota state senators and veterans of the Civil War, apparently studies in contrasts. Folks are to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday in the media center in Southwest Middle School. A brief Q&A will follow immediately after his presentation, and then Tom will draw at least one name out of the hat for some lucky attendee(s?) to acquire a free book with Civil War themes. This even is open to the public and free.

Richard Mammel

Albert Lea

