Man arrested after stealing cash from register at Walgreens, leading police on chase

A Kansas City man was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after attempting to steal $4,000 out of a register at Walgreens in Albert Lea.

According to a press release from the Albert Lea Police Department, Devon Henry Smith, 45, was arrested and transported to Freeborn County Adult Detention Center on charges of fleeing in a motor vehicle and felony theft.

Police stated at 2:22 p.m. Thursday Smith allegedly stole the $4,000 from a register and left in a black SUV. A Walgreens employee then attempted to retrieve the stolen money as the suspect began to leave the parking lot and got in the suspect’s vehicle.

The employee rode in the vehicle for several blocks before the suspect brought the employee back to the store and pleaded with her to leave the vehicle, which she did.

An Albert Lea detective was responding to the scene and located the vehicle as it was leaving the parking lot for the second time. The detective tried to stop the vehicle and a pursuit ensued. Speeds reached up to 45 mph before the vehicle stopped at the intersection of East Front Street and South Broadway Avenue.

Smith was taken into custody without further incident.