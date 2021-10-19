Marion Drescher

Aug. 25, 1926-Oct. 16, 2021

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Marion Drescher, 95, Albert Lea, Minn., died Saturday, Oct. 16, in Oak Park Place.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Bonnerup Funeral Service in Albert Lea. Visitation will continue from 9-10 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 25, at First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. Pastor Roger Fears will officiate. Interment will be in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Peace and Power and Backpack Program at First Lutheran.

Arrangements by Bonnerup Funeral Service.

bonnerupfuneralservice.com

