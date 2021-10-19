Marion L. Drescher, 95, of Albert Lea, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Oak Park Place.

Marion was born on August 25, 1926 in McPherson Township, Blue Earth County, MN to Carl and Lily (Prange) Fitzloff. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in St. Clair. She attended school in St. Clair and then went to Mankato State Teacher’s College. On September 2, 1956, she was married to Donald Drescher at St. John’s Lutheran Church in St. Clair. Together, they had two sons, Clair and Neal.

For one year, Marion taught in Truman. In 1952, she moved to Albert Lea where she taught middle school until 1990. She received teacher of the year in 1983. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Teacher Organization. Marion believed every child was special and teachable. She took great pride in helping every student find a way to learn. After retirement, she would often help her grandchildren with their homework.

She was a member of First Lutheran Church, serving as President of the Church Women. She enjoyed giving the lesson in Circle 31. Marion served on the Extension Committee for 6 years and was the Chairwoman for 5 of those years. She also served on the Regional Extension Committee and Home Council President.

Marion enjoyed organizations that her family was active in, such as the Cow-Belles, Pork Producers, and 4-H Club. She was an avid reader and had books everywhere. She read the newspaper religiously, taking time to edit it with a red pen. She would clip and keep any article featuring her family.

Besides her family and teaching, Marion’s greatest passion were her flowers. She cared for many large flower beds around her yard, was a member of the Shades of Jade Garden Club, and was superintendent of Floral Hall at the Freeborn County Fair.

Surviving Marion are her sons, Clair and wife Rita, and Neal and wife Teresa; her grandchildren and great grandchildren: Ben, Adrienne, Danielle, Evan, Alex, Zachary, and Amanda; her step-grandchildren, Bryce and Kyle Hofmeister; her brother, Charles (Beverly) Fitzloff; her brother-in-law, Burton Williams; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; her brother and sister-in-law, Albert and Arlene Fitzloff; her sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Don Watson; her sister, LaVerne Williams; and her nephew, Ken Fitzloff.

The family would like to thank her Oak Park Place family for the love and care they gave to Marion. She was a special lady and will be missed by all.

A visitation will take place from 4:00pm-6:00pm Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Service, and one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am Monday, October 25, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea with Pastor Roger Fears officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Peace and Power, or to the Backpack Program at First Lutheran.