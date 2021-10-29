Merlyn Lloyd Bartlett

Merlyn Lloyd Bartlett, 82, of Austin, Arkansas passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 5900 JFK Blvd., North Little Rock, AR 72116. Inurnment and Celebration of Life service for Minnesota will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 605 West State Street, Kiester, MN 56501. Cards and memorials in memory of Merlyn may be sent to the following address if you are not able to attend either service: Dawn Moore, 75 Curry Lane, Austin, AR 72007. Arrangements by Moore’s Cabot Funeral Home, 501-843-5816. For full obituary and to sign our online guestbook for the Bartlett family visit www.moorescabotfuneralhome.com.

