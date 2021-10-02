Met operas to be transmitted again to theater in Albert Lea

The Met’s Live in HD series returns to The Marion Ross Performing Arts Center on Oct. 9 with Modest Mussorgsky’s “Boris Godunov” followed by the historic Met premiere of Terence Blanchard’s “Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” with an ENCORE presentation on Nov. 6.

The 15th season of Live in HD includes 10 high-definition live cinema transmissions, featuring star performers Piotr Beczała, Angel Blue, Javier Camarena, Lise Davidsen, Elina Garanca, Isabel Leonard, Anna Netrebko, René Pape, Matthew Polenzani, Nadine Sierra and Sonya Yoncheva.

Following are the operas and dates:

Oct. 9: Modest Mussorgsky’s “Boris Godunov,” the 138th live transmission

Oct. 23: Terence Blanchard’s “Fire Shut Up in My Bones”

Dec. 4: Matthew Aucoin’s “Eurydice,” a Met premiere

Jan. 1, 2022: Massenet’s “ Cinderella” — new abridged English-language version

Jan. 29, 2022: Verdi’s “Rigoletto” — new production live in HD

March 12, 2022: Strauss’s “Ariadne auf Naxos” — revival Live in HD

March 26, 2022: Verdi’s “Don Carlos” — Met premiere Live in HD

May 7, 2022: Puccini’s “Turandot” — revival Live in HD

May 21, 2022: Donizetti’s “Lucia Di Lammermoor” — new production Live in HD

June 4, 2022: Brett Dean’s “Hamlet” — Met premiere Live in HD

All operas begin at 11:55 a.m., except for Verdi’s “Don Carlos,” which begins at 11 a.m.

Tickets may be purchased at the theater an hour prior to each opera. Adults tickets are $20. Students are $12. A five-opera flex ticket is $90 (a 10% discount). Masks are required to be worn at each opera.

The Met: Live in HD series is made possible by a grant from its founding sponsor, the Neubauer Family Foundation. Digital support of The Met: Live in HD is provided by Bloomberg Philanthropies. The Met: Live in HD series is supported by Rolex. The HD Broadcasts are supported by Toll Brothers, America’s luxury home builder®.