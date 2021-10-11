Minerva Rios Guerra Garza, age 64, of Albert Lea, passed away on October 08, 2021.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jesus H. Guerra and Isabel (Rios) Guerra Avelar; brother, Robert Guerra and stepfather, Jose Avelar Sr.

Minerva is survived by her spouse, Miguel A. Garza; her children, Evaristo (Alma) Guerra, Norma (Daniel) Guerra and Francisco Guerra; grandchildren, Adriana, Mario, Diego, Eva and Daniel Jr; siblings, Maria (John Frisk) Guerra, Beatriz (Hector) Olvera, Celia (Nicholas) Granados, Jesse (Sheila) Guerra, Corina (Michael) Cain, Graciela (Timothy) Gregory and Victor (Gail) Guerra.

Visitation 5:00 PM -7:00 PM, Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Home, Albert Lea, MN. Memorial Mass 11 AM, Thursday, October 14, 2021 at St. Theodore Catholic Church, Albert Lea, MN with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Burial will be at St. Theodore Cemetery.