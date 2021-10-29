Minnesota FFA students and leaders participating in national FFA convention

The National FFA Convention and Expo is taking place this weekend in Indianapolis. The event will be offered in-person with health and safety precautions after the cancellation of a physical event in 2020. There will be corresponding virtual opportunities for students or leaders unable to attend the event in person.

Minnesota students and supporters attending the convention will find opportunities to connect with other members, explore college and career options, engage in leadership and personal development experiences, compete and earn recognition. Students can participate in days of service, educational tours or entertainment at hypnotists, rodeos and concerts.

Career development: National FFA competitors

Career and Leadership Development is a cornerstone of FFA membership and the National FFA Convention hosts the final level of competitions. National competitors have been identified through regional and state competitions and are asked to showcase academic and technical knowledge as well as hands-on proficiency in career-relevant activities. In 2021, initial rounds of competition began virtually and select teams and individuals earned the right to compete in-person in the final rounds.

Alden-Conger advanced to the final rounds of competition in-person at the national convention in the category of livestock evaluation.

These students will compete in Indianapolis and learn the results of their competitions this week.

Proficiency Award finalists

Proficiency Awards allow students to showcase multiple year projects in unique agricultural areas. Finalists are identified based upon record keeping and application details and were interviewed over Zoom earlier this summer. Each of Minnesota’s proficiency award finalists are one of four students nationally to be considered for their award. Students will learn their final placing live on stage during sessions throughout the convention. Minnesota’s finalists include Caldyn Huper of United South Central in agricultural mechanics, repair and maintenance

American Degree recipients

The American FFA Degree is the highest degree a student can earn as part of their FFA membership. Students invest in work-based agricultural projects throughout their FFA membership and earn the degree after receiving their State FFA degree, holding active FFA membership for at least the last three years, completing secondary instruction in an agricultural education program and operating an outstanding supervised agricultural experience. Community service, leadership abilities and outstanding scholastic achievement are also required. Minnesota FFA’s recipients in 2021 will earn their degrees on Saturday as part of the final day of the National FFA Convention.

Minnesota’s 2021 American Degree recipients included the following area students:

Brayden Schultz , United South Central

Raven Suhr, United South Central

Taige Suhr, United South Central