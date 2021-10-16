Naeve Hospital nursing alumni recognized

Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 15, 2021

By Submitted

The Naeve Hospital Alumni and Nurses Club celebrated their 104th annual luncheon Sept. 11 at First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the lunch was canceled in 2020. Each year the club honors the graduates from the Naeve Hospital School of Nursing on their 50th, 55th and 60th anniversary. This year the 2020 and 2021 classes were combined. The club’s mission is to pro mote the registered nurse profession by providing $1,000 scholarships annually.

More News

Tigers offense struggles early against Bears

Woman remains positive despite a longtime battle with cancer

Demolition of water tower is slated to be complete next week

Rock ’n’ Roll all-star concert happening next week in Albert Lea

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials