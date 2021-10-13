New COVID-19 cases continue rising across the area
Published 7:15 pm Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Freeborn County reported 62 new COVID-19 cases and two new hospitalizations in the report from health officials on Tuesday.
The numbers cover cases reported from 4 a.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.
The county currently has 161 active cases.
The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the new cases included the following:
• Five people between 0 and 4
• Six people between 5 and 9
• Nine people between 10 and 14
• Three people between 15 and 19
• Nine people in their 20s
• Nine people in their 30s
• Eight people in their 40s
• Three people in their 50s
• Six people in their 60s
• Two people in their 70s
• Two people in their 80s
Across the area, Faribault County reported 34 new cases; Mower, 74; Steele, 56; and Waseca, 22.
Statewide, 7,942 new cases were reported, along with 10 new deaths.