New COVID-19 cases continue rising across the area

Published 7:15 pm Tuesday, October 12, 2021

By Staff Reports

Freeborn County reported 62 new COVID-19 cases and two new hospitalizations in the report from health officials on Tuesday.

The numbers cover cases reported from 4 a.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

The county currently has 161 active cases.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the new cases included the following:

• Five people between 0 and 4

• Six people between 5 and 9

• Nine people between 10 and 14

• Three people between 15 and 19

• Nine people in their 20s

• Nine people in their 30s

• Eight people in their 40s

• Three people in their 50s

• Six people in their 60s

• Two people in their 70s

• Two people in their 80s

Across the area, Faribault County reported 34 new cases; Mower, 74; Steele, 56; and Waseca, 22.

Statewide, 7,942 new cases were reported, along with 10 new deaths.

More News

Basket given away at farmers market

Riverland Theatre Live Performances Return with ‘The SpongeBob Musical’

Lakeview Lions Club new members inducted, others recognized

Marriage licenses issued: September 2021

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials