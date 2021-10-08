New COVID cases continue to be reported in area; another death in Steele County

Freeborn County reported 22 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and one new hospitalization, according to the update from health officials.

The county currently has 177 active cases.

The new cases Friday included the following:

• One case of a person between 5 and 9

• Two people between 10 and 14

• One person between 15 and 19

• One person in their 20s

• Four people in their 30s

• Three people in their 40s

• Three people in their 50s

• Two people in their 60s

• Two people in their 70s

• Two people in their 80s

Faribault County reported 19 new cases; Mower, 31; Steele, 35; and Waseca, 16.

Three deaths have been reported in Steele County in the last two days, including one in their early 30s, one in their late 60s and one in their late 90s.

Two deaths were reported in Waseca Thursday of people between 75 and 84.

Statewide on Friday, 3,661 new cases were reported and 20 deaths.