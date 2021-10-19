Noon Kiwanis leaders inducted
Published 6:42 pm Tuesday, October 19, 2021
- Kiwanis Division 6 Lt. Gov. Laura Tjomsland on Monday inducted this year's officers for the Albert Lea Noon Kiwanis Club. Pictured from left are past president Paul Nolette, Tjomsland, treasurer Judy Verdoorn, president Wes Halverson, director John Holt, secretary Kristie Jordahl and finance committee chairperson Paul Troe. Not pictured are president-elect Jean Pestorious, vice president Sarah Stultz, and directors Angie Eggum, MaChar Kingstrom and Kathy Leidal. Provided