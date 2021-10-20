ORDINANCE 21-064

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 8 – ANIMALS – CHAPTER 1. – IN GENERAL AMENDING SEC. 8.002 AND SEC. 8.003 AND ADDITION OF SEC. 8.006

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA ORDAINS:

On October 11, 2021, the Albert Lea City Council had an official meeting and passed an Ordinance amending Chapter 8 – Animals – Chapter 1. – In General Amending Sec. 8.002 and Sec. 8.003 and Addition of Sec. 8.006 of the Code of Ordinances, City of Albert Lea, Minnesota.

The City’s Ordinance Sec. 8.002 and Sec. 8.003 regarding livestock have been amended to aid in more reasonable controls concerning livestock within the City. Section 8.006 is new in its entirety. Its purpose is to allow for an organized but limited way to use goats for the control of various forms of brush and weeds.

This Ordinance was adopted by the City Council of the City of Albert Lea on the 11th day of October, 2021.

Summary of this Ordinance was adopted by the City Council of the City of Albert Lea this 11th day of October, 2021. The Ordinance will become effective upon publishing in the Albert Lea Tribune.

A complete copy of this Ordinance is available for inspection and copying at the Albert Lea City Hall located at 221 East Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007; or for a mailed or emailed copy call the City Clerk at (507) 377-4335.

THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA

BY: DAPHNEY MARAS

CITY CLERK