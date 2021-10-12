Patricia Krueger passed away on October 8, 2021 in Austin, MN.

Patricia was born in Albert Lea, MN on May 14, 1937 to Les and Dorothy (Allen) Hendrickson. She attended and graduated from Albert Lea schools. Following her high school graduation, she attended the University of Minnesota. In 1956 she was crowned Miss Albert Lea and competed in the Miss Minnesota where she was first runner up.

Patricia married Chuck Krueger and they made Albert Lea their home. Patricia enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially engaging in a good game of cards. She enjoyed a joke or two and loved to laugh. She was creative and used that talent to create many arts and crafts.

Patricia is survived by her children, Jill (Lance) Johansen and Jay (Rumiko Matsuura) Brown; grandchildren, Marcus, and Nathan Brown; and her furry companions, Ranger and Roxy.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Chuck, and sister Shirlee Yokiel.

Private Services are being held at Bonnerup Funeral Home.