Patricia Rynerson

Patricia Ann (English) Rynerson, 80, passed away at home on Sunday, October 24, 2021, surrounded by family, after a long battle with dementia.

Patricia (Pat, as she preferred) was born February 7, 1941 in Winona, Minnesota, to Arlo and Josephine (Voit) English. Her family moved to Albert Lea when she was just 4 years old where she attended Northside School, St. Theodore’s Catholic School, and Albert Lea Senior High School, graduating in 1959. She went to the University of Minnesota to become a Laboratory Technician.

Pat and Roger met at a card party where she was subbing for a friend. They married on June 10, 1961, at St. Theodore’s Catholic Church. To this union three children were born: Tami, Ronald, and Celeste.

While their kids were young, she worked at Cornick’s Nursing Home and Food Bonanza before returning to the Mayo Health System as a Lab Technician – a job she took great pride in, retiring in 1999. She was incredibly creative and talented at crafts, sewed multiple outfits and costumes for her kids, knitted and crocheted blankets for nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and more. She loved puzzles, crosswords, and shared those passions with her husband, children, and grandchildren.

After retirement, Pat and Rog moved to their dream home up north in the Remer/Longville area. Here she worked passionately to renovate rooms by sanding, painting, varnishing cabinets; even retiling a bathroom floor all on her own. They enjoyed the lake life with their family for 14 years before returning to southern Minnesota.

Pat loved being with family and friends, enjoyed lots of vacations, celebrating holidays, birthdays, and attending multiple events for her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Roger, of 60 years; children Tami (Glenn) Boyer, Albert Lea, Ronald (Nadine) Rynerson, Rochester, and Celeste (Nathan) Eggum, Hayward; grandchildren Rhianna Boyer, Amber (Stan) Lewis, Maegan Boyer, Grant Boyer, Cari (Jake) Gardner, Dustin Eggum, Chelsey Rynerson, and Caroline Rynerson; great-grandchildren Brynna Eggum, Kaitlynn Gardner, and Jenavieve Gardner; sisters Carol Haroldson, Kathy English, Deanna (Larry) Ille, and Maureen (Mike) Buhl; brother Dennis (Nancy) English; sister-in-law JoAnn English, brother-in-law David (Mary) Rynerson, and countless nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents Arlo and Josephine English; in-laws Alfred and Viola Rynerson, brother David English; and brothers-in-law Lyle Folie and Darwin Haroldson.

Visitation for Pat will be on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 from 4 – 7:00 pm at Bonnerup Funeral Service, 2210 East Main St, Albert Lea, MN 56007. The memorial service will be at 10:30 am Thursday, October 28, at St. Theodore’s Catholic Church in Albert Lea. There will also be a visitation time one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Interment will be in St. Theodore’s Cemetery. The service will be live streamed on here obituary page at www.bonnerupfuneralservice.com, and condolence messages are also welcome there.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association or to St. Theodore’s Cemetery.