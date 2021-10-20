PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE is hereby given that the Public Accuracy Test of the Optical Scan election tabulating equipment, to be used at the Special Election, Independent School District No. 241 to be held November 2, 2021, will be conducted in the Auditor-Treasurer’s Office, Freeborn County Government Center, 411 Broadway Avenue South, Albert Lea, Minnesota at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

This public test is open to the general public.

Statutory Authority: MS 201.221; 203B.09; 204C.361; 204D.11 and 206.56.

Pat Martinson

County Auditor-Treasurer

Freeborn County, Minnesota