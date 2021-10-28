Public Health Department sponsoring COVID-19 vaccine booster clinics

Freeborn County Public Health has organized COVID-19 booster clinics to take place weekly in November.

Booster shots will be offered to people who previously received any of the authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson), according to a press release.

Freeborn County Public Health will be offering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters. Pfizer vaccine will not be available.

Clinics will be held each Wednesday in November. You can schedule your own appointment using the links below, or call Freeborn County Public Health at 507-377-5100 to set up an appointment.

Nov. 3: https://FreebornCountyPublicHealth-Covid-19VaccineScheduling.as.me/?calendarID=6181019

Clinic held at the Fairlane Building, Freeborn County Fairgrounds, 1031 Bridge Ave., Albert Lea

Nov. 10: https://FreebornCountyPublicHealth-Covid-19VaccineScheduling.as.me/?calendarID=6181021

Clinic held at Freeborn County Public Health, 411 S. Broadway, Albert Lea

Nov. 17: https://FreebornCountyPublicHealth-Covid-19VaccineScheduling.as.me/?calendarID=6181025

Clinic held at the Fairlane Building, Freeborn County Fairgrounds, 1031 Bridge Ave., Albert Lea

Nov. 24: https://FreebornCountyPublicHealth-Covid-19VaccineScheduling.as.me/?calendarID=6181032

Clinic held at the Fairlane Building, Freeborn County Fairgrounds, 1031 Bridge Ave., Albert Lea

Booster shot recommendations

Minnesotans who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can get a booster shot at least six months after their second dose of vaccine if they are:

All Minnesotans age 18 and older who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should get a booster shot at least two months after their first dose.

Officials also authorized “mixing and matching” COVID-19 vaccine boosters, meaning anybody who is eligible to get a booster shot can get any of the three currently authorized or approved vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson) — regardless of what dose they received for their primary series.

Talk to your health care provider about your risk, the need for a booster dose and any questions about mixing and matching doses.

If you are eligible to get a booster shot and the Freeborn County Public Health clinics days and times do not work for you, you can visit this link to find other clinics: Find Vaccine Locations.